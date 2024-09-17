Monday Night Football: Eagles lead Falcons 7-6 at halftime

The Eagles and Falcons combined for 348 yards, including 203 rushing, but they scored only 13 total points in going a combined 1-for-3 in the red zone.

Philadelphia leads 7-6 at halftime of Monday Night Football.

The Eagles bypassed a chip-shot field goal in the first quarter, going for it on fourth-and-four from the Falcons 9, but Jalen Hurts threw an incompletion. They finally scored with 5:15 left in the half as Hurts did all the heavy lifting.

He ran for 47 yards on the 70-yard drive, scrambling for 23 yards on a fourth-and-three at the Atlanta 41 and converting a third-and-11 from the Atlanta 19 with a 15-yard run. Hurts finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

The Falcons got field goals of 39 and 22 yards from Younghoe Koo, ending their final drive of the half at the Philadelphia 4.

Falcons receiver Ray-Ray McCloud got a penalty but not an ejection on the drive for throwing a punch at Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who drew McCloud’s ire for pulling out his mouthpiece. The Falcons still got a chance to take the lead, running four plays inside the Philadelphia 7 with time running out before intermission. But Kirk Cousins threw three incompletions and Bijan Robinson lost a yard on a run.

Robinson has 72 yards on 10 carries and one catch for 7 yards, and Cousins, who has had great protection, is 7-of-13 for 75 yards.

Hurts has rushed for 51 yards on six carries and is 9-of-13 for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Saquon Barkley has 37 on eight carries.

The Eagles are playing without leading receiver A.J. Brown, who is inactive with a hamstring injury.