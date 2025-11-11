Monday Night Football: Eagles, Packers end the first half scoreless

The Eagles and Packers are in a defensive battle in Green Bay.

Neither team scored in the first half, so they headed to the locker room tied 0-0.

It marks the first scoreless first half since two games were scoreless at halftime in 2023.

The teams combined for 208 yards, 12 first downs, two lost fumbles, three sacks and seven punts. The teams were 3-of-13 on third down.

The Packers punted on their four possessions, with drives ending at the Philadelphia 49 and their own 41, 41, 43. They had a chance to score before halftime.

Green Bay reached the Philadelphia 27 and had a second-and-10 with 31 seconds left. Nakobe Dean sacked Jordan Love, and the quarterback lost the ball as he looked like he was trying to throw it away. Jaelen Phillips, playing his first game for the Eagles, recovered it at the Philadelphia 35.

Love was 6-of-10 for 39 yards and ran for 23 yards on four carries. Josh Jacobs ran for 38 yards on 10 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards.

The Eagles faced a third-and-8 at the Green Bay 24 on their first possession, a 16-play, 77-yard drive that used 8:46. Jalen Hurts ran for 10 yards before Edgerrin Cooper forced a fumble that was recovered by Keisean Nixon. The Eagles gained only 24 yards on 15 plays on their next three possessions.

The Eagles finished the half with 125 yards, with Hurts going 7-of-13 for 48 yards. He ran for 21 yards on four carries. Saquon Barkley had nine carries for 33 yards.

The Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson with 6 minutes left in the second quarter. He limped to the tunnel, where he rode a cart to the X-ray room. The Eagles list Johnson as questionable to return with an ankle injury. Fred Johnson has replaced him.