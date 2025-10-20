Monday Night Football: Emeka Egbuka, Mike Evans officially active vs. Lions

The Bucs officially welcome back wide receivers Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka. Both are active for Monday Night Football against the Lions.

Evans has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Egbuka hasn’t missed a game, but he was sidelined for the second half of the Week 6 win over the 49ers with a hamstring issue.

Egbuka leads the Bucs with 27 receptions for 469 yards and five touchdowns.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has a fibula injury, will be inactive for a second consecutive game.

The Bucs also won’t have starting running back Bucky Irving for a third game as he works his way back from foot and shoulder injuries. Luke Haggard, who has started the past four games at right guard, is also inactive with a shoulder injury.

Tampa Bay’s other inactives are defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, safety Sebastian Castro, cornerback Kindle Vildor and running back Josh Williams (concussion).

The Bucs’ defense welcomes back cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, both of whom are active. McCollum missed one game after having a procedure on his left thumb, and Morrison missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.

The Lions will play without multiple starters on Monday night. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) are out, as is All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee). In addition, starting safety Brian Branch is unavailable due to a one-game suspension.

The Lions’ other inactives are running back Sione Vaki (groin), defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, safety Jammie Robinson and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.