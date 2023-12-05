Monday Night Football: Jaguars lose Trevor Lawrence in fourth quarter, game in OT to Bengals

The Bengals already lost their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, on Nov. 16 to a wrist injury that required surgery. The Jaguars lost their starting quarterback with 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday night when Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle.

Lawrence couldn’t put any weight on the right ankle as he was helped off the field with the assistance of two athletic trainers.

Monday Night Football ended with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and C.J. Beathard battling for the win in one of the most exciting games of the season.

They went to overtime before Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson made a 48-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in overtime to give the Bengals a 34-31 upset win.

The Jaguars fell to 8-4, while the Bengals improved to 6-6.

The teams exchanged field goals in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. McPherson gave the Bengals a brief 31-28 lead with a 54-yarder before Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus made a 40-yarder with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game for the fifth time and send it to overtime. McManus missed a 48-yarder wide right on the snap after Lawrence’s injury.

The Jaguars took the overtime kickoff and moved to the Cincinnati 45, where they faced third-and-seven. Beathard threw a 50-50 pass to Calvin Ridley, who caught it for a 43-yard gain to the 2-yard line. The play, though, was negated by a holding penalty on rookie offensive tackle Anton Harrison.

The Bengals got the ball back at their own 28 with 5:01 left and drove 42 yards in 12 plays to set up the game-winner.

Browning starred in his second career start, completing 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Mixon ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught six passes for 49 yards.

The Bengals had 491 yards to 376 for the Jaguars.

Lawrence was 22-of-29 for 258 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown before leaving. Beathard went 9-of-10 for 63 yards. Tight end Evan Engram caught nine passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

It was a bad night for the Jaguars, who, besides Lawrence, also lost Christian Kirk (groin) and cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion) to injuries.

Beathard grabbed his left wrist following a 7-yard run on his first play but remained in the game.