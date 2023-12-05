Trevor Lawrence injures ankle late in Monday Night Football

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to be seriously injured late in Monday Night Football.

With 5:25 remaining, Lawrence was searching for a receiver when left tackle Walker Little accidentally stepped on him while blocking Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson then went over the top of Lawrence, bending Lawrence’s right leg underneath him.

Lawrence was helped up by Little and Hendrickson before realizing he couldn’t walk on his own. He pounded the turf with his fist and slammed his helmet to the ground.

Hendrickson was credited with a 4-yard sack that brought out Brandon McManus to try a 48-yard field goal. It was wide right, leaving the game tied 28-28.

Lawrence needed assistance from two athletic trainers to get to the training room, and the Jaguars list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

C.J. Beathard will replace Lawrence.