Monday Night Football: Jaylon Johnson, Christian Darrisaw inactive

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will not play in Monday Night Football. He is among the team’s inactives.

Johnson went through a pregame workout for athletic trainers, but he will needs more time to work his way back from calf and groin injuries that had him questionable to play.

The Bears also won’t have cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was added to the injury report Sunday with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Josh Blackwell, who was questionable with a groin injury, is dressed.

Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson will fill in for Johnson and Gordon.

The Bears also won’t have running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring). Quarterback Case Keenum, offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and defensive tackle Shemar Turner are the team’s other inactives.

The Vikings will be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and safety Harrison Smith (illness). Darrisaw was questionable to play, while Smith already was ruled out.

Justin Skule will start for Darrisaw.

The team’s other inactives are running back Zavier Scott, offensive guard Joe Huber, defensive lineman Elijah Williams and third quarterback Max Brosmer.