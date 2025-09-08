 Skip navigation
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Monday Night Football: Jaylon Johnson, Christian Darrisaw inactive

  
Published September 8, 2025 06:54 PM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will not play in Monday Night Football. He is among the team’s inactives.

Johnson went through a pregame workout for athletic trainers, but he will needs more time to work his way back from calf and groin injuries that had him questionable to play.

The Bears also won’t have cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was added to the injury report Sunday with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Josh Blackwell, who was questionable with a groin injury, is dressed.

Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson will fill in for Johnson and Gordon.

The Bears also won’t have running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring). Quarterback Case Keenum, offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and defensive tackle Shemar Turner are the team’s other inactives.

The Vikings will be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and safety Harrison Smith (illness). Darrisaw was questionable to play, while Smith already was ruled out.

Justin Skule will start for Darrisaw.

The team’s other inactives are running back Zavier Scott, offensive guard Joe Huber, defensive lineman Elijah Williams and third quarterback Max Brosmer.