Monday Night Football: Joe Mixon’s three TDs carry Texans to 34-10 win over Cowboys

The sky began falling on the Cowboys before Monday night. But the large piece of metal that fell onto the field as officials opened the roof of AT&T Stadium before pregame warmups was a metaphor for the Cowboys’ season.

The Cowboys lost again at home, their sixth consecutive including a 2023 playoff game in January, and they have been outscored 235-101 in their own stadium in 2024.

It wasn’t as bad as it could have been for the Cowboys in a nationally televised game won by the Texans 34-10. Houston improved to 7-4 in a less-than-impressive effort, and Dallas dropped to 3-7.

The Houston offense hadn’t scored a touchdown in 23 consecutive second-half possessions, and it took a defensive score to bury the Cowboys. Defensive lineman Derek Barnett sacked Cooper Rush, and left tackle Tyler Guyton picked up the fumble before safety Jalen Pitre stripped Guyton. Barnett then scooped up the fumble and ran 28 yards for a touchdown.

The Texans offense finally broke its touchdown-less second half streak with an icing touchdown with 3:16 left. It was the first touchdown for the Houston offense in the second half since Week 6 against the Patriots.

The Texans outgained the Cowboys only 391 to 388, with Joe Mixon running for three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 45, 1 and 1 and had 20 carries for 109 yards.

C.J. Stroud finished 23-of-34 for 257 yards and an interception. Nico Collins, in his return from a hamstring injury that kept him out five games, and Tank Dell each had four catches for 54 yards.

The Texans didn’t get pressure on Rush in the first half but ended with five sacks. Danielle Hunter had two of them.

Rush went 32-of-55 for 354 yards with one touchdown and one interception, with CeeDee Lamb catching eight for 93.