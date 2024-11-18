 Skip navigation
Debris falls from roof onto field at AT&T Stadium hours before Texans-Cowboys game

  
Published November 18, 2024 06:11 PM

Hours before kickoff of tonight’s Texans-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, a piece of debris fell from the roof onto the playing field.

Fox 4 in Dallas describes the debris as “a large piece of metal,” which fell as the roof was being opened at the Cowboys’ home field.

No one was injured, but it fell near several people who were on the field preparing for the television broadcast, and it raises obvious safety concerns.

“We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

The game is scheduled to kick off in about two hours, at 8:15 p.m. ET.