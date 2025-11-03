Monday Night Football: Kyler Murray is inactive vs. Cowboys

Kyler Murray will not dress for Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals list their starting quarterback among their inactives for the game against the Cowboys.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had already announced that Jacoby Brissett would start but said Murray could have a role. Murray has not played since a Week 5 loss to the Titans when he injured his foot.

The Cardinals listed him as questionable to serve as the backup to Brissett.

Arizona is 1-17 in its last 18 games without Murray starting and finishing the game. Its only win was a 28-16 victory over the Cowboys in 2023 in a game Joshua Dobbs started.

Murray grew up in the Dallas suburb of Allen and is undefeated at AT&T Stadium, with a 9-0 record in games with Allen High School, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and the Cardinals.

The Cardinals’ other inactives are cornerback Elijah Jones, linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs, offensive lineman Josh Fryar and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

Cornerback Will Johnson (groin) is active.

The Cowboys’ inactives are safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder), safety Alijah Clark (ribs), offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), running back Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) returns tonight.