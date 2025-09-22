 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: LB Jack Campbell, OT Taylor Decker, S Kerby Joseph are active

  
Published September 22, 2025 07:02 PM

The Lions will have all four players they listed as questionable for Monday Night Football.

Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and cornerback D.J. reed (knee) are dressed.

The Lions’ inactives are safety Thomas Harper, running back Craig Reynolds, offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, defensive lineman Chris Smith and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and running back Keaton Mitchell are among the Ravens’ inactives. Neither was on the injury report this week.

The Ravens’ other inactives are fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), offensive tackle Carson Vinson, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck).