Monday Night Football: Seahawks lead Texans 14-6 at halftime

The Seahawks have played well in the first half of Monday’s nightcap with the Texans.

But Houston has been able to hang around, with a key special teams play setting the team up to get points just before halftime.

Still, Seattle leads 14-6 at the break.

The Seahawks scored each of their two touchdowns in the first quarter, with Zach Charbonnet running in a 1-yard score and Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching an 11-yard TD.

Then in the second quarter, the Seahawks were rolling but an ill-advised trick play helped get the Texans back in it.

On first-and-10 from the Houston 21, quarterback Sam Darnold flipped the ball in the backfield to receiver Cooper Kupp, who then cocked his arm in a throwing motion. But instead of the ball going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kupp’s pass was well off target and went right to safety Calen Bullock, who picked it off.

An 11-yard return to the Houston 23 gave the Texans the ball.

The club could only manage a field goal out of it, though, with Ka’imi Fairbairn putting it though the uprights for a successful 36-yard attempt.

The Texans then blocked a 53-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the second quarter. Fairbairn converted on a 46-yard field goal as time expired to cut Seattle’s lead to eight points at the break.

The Seahawks could have had two defensive scores. On Houston’s first drive, quarterback C.J. Stroud drifted toward the end zone and barely was in the field of play when he was taken down for a sack at the 1-yard line. Then in the second quarter, Stroud was hit and threw a backward pass. Seattle recovered the ball, but it was fumbled just before the goal line and recovered in the end zone by Braxton Berrios for a touchback.

Houston finished the first half with 103 yards, reaching triple digits just before the break. Stroud is 11-of-18 for 106 yards.

On the other side, Darnold is 9-of-15 for 134 yards with a touchdown. Smith-Njigba has five receptions for 60 yards with a TD.

The Texans will have a chance to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.