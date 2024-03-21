Monti Ossenfort downplays Marvin Harrison’s decision not to work out for scouts

The first three teams in the NFL draft are expected to select quarterbacks. After the Bears, Commanders and Patriots pick, the Cardinals will be on the clock.

The Cardinals traded out of the No. 3 spot last year, going down to 12th and then trading back up to six to take Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

They will listen to offers again this year.

“There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open,’” General Manager Monti Ossenfort said Wednesday, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I don’t like it blinking — that kind of messes with my eyes — but we’ll always have the conversation. We may not get to the point where the deal makes sense, whether it’s at four or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation.

“And if it makes sense and it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

If the Cardinals stand pat, they will have their pick of non-quarterbacks. Most mock drafts have had them selecting Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., though LSU’s Malik Nabers could end up being the first player at the position off the board.

Harrison did not work out at the Scouting Combine or at his Pro Day in Columbus on Wednesday.

Ossenfort downplayed Harrison’s decision to decline on-field workouts.

“I’m a big fan of the more good information we can have in the draft process, the better, but it’s not going to be the first time that a player doesn’t check off every box for the spring process, and it won’t be the last time,” Ossenfort said. “In Marvin’s case, it’s his decision and what he felt was best for him. We respect that and we’ll continue our evaluation process not only on him but every draft prospect and we’ll evaluate the best we can with the information we have.”