Monti Ossenfort on Kyler Murray: All options are on the table for us at QB

General Manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t even wait for the first question at his Tuesday media availability before addressing the Cardinals’ quarterback situation. It remains just as cloudy after his 34-second answer.

“I’d say all options are on the table for us,” Ossenfort said Tuesday. “We’ve got Kyler [Murray], Jacoby [Brissett], Kedon [Slovis] all under contract as it pertains to that position. As it pertains to every position on our team, we’re going to look at every avenue to improve. We’re going to continue and go through our process with that.”

All signs point to the Cardinals moving on from Murray, who played only five games last season before going on injured reserve with a foot injury. The Cardinals likely will shop Murray, with hopes of getting something in return for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

“I’ve always had a good dialogue with Kyler,” Ossenfort said. “It wasn’t up to what Kyler wanted [last season]. It wasn’t up to what any of us wanted of the season as a whole. When you have the kind of year that we had, there’s a lot of room for improvement. We’ve got to find a way to do that not only at that position but at all positions. That’s what we’re all focusing on is getting better and moving forward.”

Murray is guaranteed $36.8 million for the 2026 season and will have his 2027 base salary of $19.5 million guaranteed if he is on Arizona’s roster on March 15. His departure will leave the team looking for a starter for 2026 and beyond.

Ossenfort has a tie to free-agent quarterback Malik Willis, who is No. 10 on PFT’s top-100 free agents list. He was the Titans’ director of player personnel when they drafted Willis in the third round in 2022.

“I don’t want to get into evaluations of specific players,” Ossenfort said. “Malik did a great job when he went in there for Green Bay this year. I was with Malik for a short time there in Tennessee. [He] had a great college career coming out. He’s one of the quarterbacks that’s available, and we’ll evaluate all our options. Whether it’s free agency, the draft, we’ll be prepared to do what’s best for the team.”