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More names emerge as potential buyers of the Seahawks

  
Published May 7, 2026 03:39 PM

Last week, a report emerged that Meta tycoon Mark Zuckerberg and retired Apple CEO Tim Cook were contemplating making bids for the Seahawks. The report was quickly refuted, as to both.

Now, Sportico has identified two other potential bidders.

One group includes Boston Celtics limited partner Aditya Mittal and former Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. The other is led by Vinod Khosla, who recently became a limited partner with the 49ers.

It’s expected that the Seahawks will sell for $9 billion to $11 billion, easily shattering the record set in 2023 when a group led by Josh Harris purchased the Commanders for $6.05 billion.

The team officially was placed on the market on February 18. Jody Allen, the sister of Paul Allen, has operated the team since his passing. His estate calls for the team to be sold, and for the proceeds to be donated to charity.