Morgan Moses had offseason surgery on knee injury from Week 3

  
Published May 25, 2025 07:52 AM

New Patriots tackle Morgan Moses has yet to participate in full-team drills during the offseason program. He has a very good reason for it.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Moses said he’s recovering from offseason surgery to repair a knee injury.

Just pacing things out,” Moses said.

While playing for the Jets last season, Moses suffered an MCL sprain and a bone bruise during a Week 3 Thursday night win. He missed two games at the time. He also was inactive for the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

A third-round pick of the Commanders in 2014, the 34-year-old Morgan spent seven years in Washington before playing for the Jets in 2021 and again in 2024. In 2022 and 2023, Moses played for the Ravens.

He signed a three-year, $24 million free-agent contract with the Patriots in March. He’s one of several veteran players the Patriots have brought to town as they continue to try to return to contender status in the AFC.