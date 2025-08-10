Morice Norris back at Lions facility Sunday

Lions safety Morice Norris is back in Detroit.

Norris stayed at a hospital in Atlanta after being taken off the field in an ambulance during a preseason game on Friday night, but said he was “all good” in a social media post on Saturday morning. The team had previously said that Norris was in stable condition with movement in his extremities.

Larry Lage of the Associated Press reports that Norris was released from the hospital later on Saturday and that he was at the Lions’ facility on Sunday.

Norris played in two regular season games and one playoff game for the Lions during the 2024 season. He had three tackles in their playoff loss to the Commanders.