Morice Norris posts that he’s “all good” after scary injury cut Lions’ game short

  
Published August 9, 2025 10:38 AM

The injury suffered by Lions safety Morice Norris on Friday night in Atlanta was so scary that the teams agreed to end the game early as Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance at the start of the fourth quarter. But by Saturday morning, Norris was sharing positive news on social media.

“I’m all good man don’t stress it,” Norris wrote. “Appreciate all the check ins and love.”

Lions teammate Terrion Arnold posted an image of himself and Norris talking on Facetime this morning.

Although Norris had to be removed from the field on a stretcher and taken directly to an Atlanta hospital, the Lions later announced that he was conscious and alert and had movement in his extremities. It appears that a scary situation ended without Norris being seriously injured.

The 24-year-old Norris signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Fresno State last season and spent most of 2024 on the Lions’ practice squad.