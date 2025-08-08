 Skip navigation
MRI reveals heel bruise for Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue

  
Published August 8, 2025 02:58 PM

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue escaped serious injury after having his foot stepped on during Thursday’s practice.

After practice, Blue told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he injured his ankle. However, Harris reports that an MRI revealed only a bone bruise in Blue’s heel.

Blue is wearing a walking boot, but he is not expected to miss much time.

It seems unlikely he will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams.

Blue, a fifth-round pick, is a favorite to land a feature role on the offense after he has debunked questions about his work habits during training camp.

Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. That will keep Shepley out of this week’s game and for a few weeks.