MRI reveals heel bruise for Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue escaped serious injury after having his foot stepped on during Thursday’s practice.

After practice, Blue told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he injured his ankle. However, Harris reports that an MRI revealed only a bone bruise in Blue’s heel.

Blue is wearing a walking boot, but he is not expected to miss much time.

It seems unlikely he will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams.

Blue, a fifth-round pick, is a favorite to land a feature role on the offense after he has debunked questions about his work habits during training camp.

Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. That will keep Shepley out of this week’s game and for a few weeks.