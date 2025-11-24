 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
MRI shows Baker Mayfield has low-grade sprain in left shoulder, might play this week

  
Published November 24, 2025 05:43 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got relatively good news on the left shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday night’s game.

An MRI today showed Mayfield has a low-grade sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Mayfield wasn’t able to stay in the game after suffering the injury on Sunday, it’s a fairly minor injury to his non-throwing shoulder and leaves room for the possibility of him playing this week against the Cardinals.

The Bucs are on a three-game losing streak and eager to turn things around, and that would be much more feasible if Mayfield can go than if they need to turn to backup Teddy Bridgewater. So if Mayfield can possibly play through the injury, it’s likely that he will.

If Mayfield can’t go, Bridgewater will get his first start since he played for the Dolphins in 2022.