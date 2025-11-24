MRI shows Baker Mayfield has low-grade sprain in left shoulder, might play this week

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got relatively good news on the left shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday night’s game.

An MRI today showed Mayfield has a low-grade sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Mayfield wasn’t able to stay in the game after suffering the injury on Sunday, it’s a fairly minor injury to his non-throwing shoulder and leaves room for the possibility of him playing this week against the Cardinals.

The Bucs are on a three-game losing streak and eager to turn things around, and that would be much more feasible if Mayfield can go than if they need to turn to backup Teddy Bridgewater. So if Mayfield can possibly play through the injury, it’s likely that he will.

If Mayfield can’t go, Bridgewater will get his first start since he played for the Dolphins in 2022.