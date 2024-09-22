Myles Garrett aggravated foot injury, will have MRI

The Browns lost a game to the Giants on Sunday and they might have lost one of their most important players for a while.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has missed practice time recently with a foot injury and he said after the game that he aggravated it during the 21-15 loss to the Giants. Garrett told reporters that he’s going to have an MRI to further evaluate the issue.

Garrett said this week that he’s actually dealing with injuries to both feet and that surgery was an option for the postseason. We’ll see how Sunday’s developments change the outlook and it should go without saying that any extended absence for Garrett would be a calamity for the Browns.

Garrett had a tackle and three quarterback hits on Sunday.