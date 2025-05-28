 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett, Diontae Johnson not at Browns OTAs

  
Published May 28, 2025 01:44 PM

The Browns were missing a few players at Wednesday’s OTA, including the top player on their defense.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was not at the workout. Garrett, who signed a new deal with the team earlier in the offseason, has been posting pictures to his Instagram story from Japan.

Reporters who were present at practice also noted the absence of wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a reminder that all of the work at this stage of the offseason is voluntary.

Garrett’s role on the team isn’t going to be impacted by anything that goes on in May. Johnson is coming off a rocky 2024 season that saw him spend time with three teams and serve a suspension with the Ravens for refusing to enter a game, so opportunities to show he’s still a capable receiver are a little more important.