Myles Garrett good to go for Sunday vs. Bengals

Myles Garrett is just fine and will play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Cleveland’s injury report notes Garrett does not have a game status and is set to be on the field for Week 1.

Garrett missed Thursday’s practice, listed with a hip injury.

“No scare. He’s good,” Stefanski said in his press conference, via Camryn Justice of WEWS. “Just was feeling a little uncomfortable. He’s good to go.”

Garrett has recorded 13.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits in his 12 career games against the Bengals.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) has been ruled out for Cleveland.

Everyone else on the team’s 53-man roster is available to play.