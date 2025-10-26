Myles Garrett has three first-half sacks, but Patriots lead at halftime 9-7

Both the Browns and Patriots have missed opportunities in Sunday’s matchup, with New England holding a slim 9-7 lead over Cleveland at halftime.

New England has had two drives reach the red zone. But Browns defense end Myles Garrett has ended both of those possessions with third-down sacks, holding the Patriots to a pair of field goals.

Garrett’s first sack on Drake Maye gave the defensive end the most career sacks by a player under the age of 30, passing Hall of Famer Reggie White.

The Browns scored on their opening possession, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel hitting fellow rookie Harold Fannin for an 18-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive.

Garrett strip-sacked Maye late in the second quarter to give him 3.0 sacks on the day. But the Patriots recovered the loose ball, giving themselves an opportunity to take the lead on a 42-yard field goal to end the first half.

Maye is 10-of-16 for 168 yards with an interception. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger got the first pick of his career midway through the first half, but Carson Szmyt missed a 47-yard field goal wide left to keep the Browns at seven points.

On the other side, Gabriel is 7-of-11 for 63 yards with a TD. Quinshon Judkins has just 16 yards on seven carries.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.