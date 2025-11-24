Myles Garrett is 5.0 sacks away from breaking the single-season sack record

The Browns have been having a rough season on many fronts. But defensive end Myles Garrett is already on the verge of making history.

The 2023 AP defensive player of the year, Garrett has now recorded 18.0 sacks in 11 games. That means he is just 5.0 sacks away from setting the NFL’s all-time single-season record with six games left on Cleveland’s schedule.

In 2021, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt tied the record first set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan at 22.5 sacks back in 2001.

Garrett has long been great, but his 2025 has been nearly unfathomable — particularly with the Browns’ offense as bad as it’s been. With 3.0 in Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Raiders, Garrett has now recorded 13.0 sacks in his last four outings.

Via Browns PR, Myles Garrett’s 14.0 sacks over his last 5 games puts him past Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s record of 12.5 over a five-game span in 2001 — the year Strahan set the record.

Garrett broke his own franchise single-season record on Sunday, as the Browns finished with 10 sacks on Las Vegas’ Geno Smith. Garrett had set Cleveland’s record at 16.0 sacks back in 2022.

“The franchise record, I kind of expect that of myself,” Garrett said in his postgame press conference. “Continue to set the bar higher and higher. Feel like I had an angel watching over me today.”

As for setting a new single-season record, Garrett said, “If God wills it, I’ll get it,” adding that he’d like to do it in a victory.

Garrett’s next chance to pick up sacks will be next weekend against the 49ers.