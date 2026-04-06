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Myles Garrett is not expected to attend start of Browns’ offseason program

  
Published April 6, 2026 07:41 PM

The Browns recently modified the language in Myles Garrett’s contract, but General Manager Andrew Berry insisted last week that it was not done to trade the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Instead, Berry called Garrett a “career Brown.”

Garrett has made clear his discontent with the team’s losing ways.

The Browns are 58-90-1 in Garrett’s nine seasons, including 8-26 over the past two seasons.

It may mean something . . . or it may mean nothing, but Garrett is not expected to attend the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Rapoport added that it is not a big issue or any reason to doubt his future with the club.

However, Garrett’s absence will raise questions if he continues to stay away.

He requested a trade at the start of the 2025 offseason before signing a four-year, $160 million extension a month later. Berry said last week that he believes Garrett and the team are on good terms.