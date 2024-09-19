Myles Garrett remains out of practice Thursday

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett remained out of practice Thursday, though he has vowed to play through his foot injury.

Garrett played 41 snaps — 68 percent of the defensive snaps — on Sunday after missing last Thursday’s practice and getting in limited work Friday.

“Myles is still Myles,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Thursday, via a transcript from the team. “He gets a one-on-one and he [gets a] sack strip. It’s just getting him those one-on-ones and finding the other complementary rushers is sort of where we are right now. But he’s battling.”

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year has two sacks, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in two games.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee) and wide receiver Jamari Thrash (illness) returned to practice Thursday, the only changes to the practice report.

Tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) again were out of practice.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (foot), defensive end Za’Darius Smith (back), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps/elbow) remained limited.