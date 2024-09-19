 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett remains out of practice Thursday

  
Published September 19, 2024 05:06 PM

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett remained out of practice Thursday, though he has vowed to play through his foot injury.

Garrett played 41 snaps — 68 percent of the defensive snaps — on Sunday after missing last Thursday’s practice and getting in limited work Friday.

“Myles is still Myles,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Thursday, via a transcript from the team. “He gets a one-on-one and he [gets a] sack strip. It’s just getting him those one-on-ones and finding the other complementary rushers is sort of where we are right now. But he’s battling.”

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year has two sacks, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in two games.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee) and wide receiver Jamari Thrash (illness) returned to practice Thursday, the only changes to the practice report.

Tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) again were out of practice.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (foot), defensive end Za’Darius Smith (back), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps/elbow) remained limited.