Myles Garrett upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday report

There is some positive news on Cleveland’s injury report for Thursday.

While the report was an estimate, as the club held a walk-through on its first day in England, star defensive end Myles Garrett was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had termed Garrett day-to-day during his Wednesday press conference.

Garrett has 4.0 sacks with a league-leading eight tackles for loss and eight QB hits.

However, cornerback Greg Newsome was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue, listed as limited for Thursday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) remained limited.

Safety Grant Delpit (back) and tight end David Njoku (knee) were upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive tackle Mike Hill Jr. (knee) did not travel with the team and has been ruled out.