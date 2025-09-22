Myles Garrett: We can be as dominant as we want on defense

After taking a step back in 2024, the Browns’ defense looks much more like the dominant unit that led Cleveland to a postseason appearance in 2023.

The Browns beat the Packers 13-10 on Sunday in large part because the defense kept getting stops, giving the offense plenty of opportunities to get going. It finally did midway through the fourth quarter, sparked by rookie running back Quinson Judkins’ 38-yard run into Green Bay territory.

But then safety Grant Delpit’s crafty interception off of Jordan Love put the Browns offense on the 4-yard line, with Judkins tying the game with a touchdown on the next play.

The next stop technically came on special teams, but defensive lineman Shelby Harris’ blocked blocked field goal gave the Browns the chance they needed to win it with a walk-off, 55-yard kick.

Through three weeks, Cleveland ranks No. 1 in total yards allowed and has surrendered the fewest first downs with 39. The club is giving up just 2.3 yards per carry, having allowed just 172 rushing yards. The Browns are also No. 4 against the pass.

So, how good is Cleveland’s defense?

“As good as we want to be,” star defensive end Myles Garrett said after Sunday’s win. “I think we can be as dominant as we want, so we see what we know we can do. As long as we stick together, don’t worry about the scoreboard, execute what we know we can do, and be where we are supposed to be. We have talent on every part of the field, so as long as we keep our heads up, don’t worry about the noise, what’s going on around us, we can be the very best.”

While the unit had played well against Cincinnati and Baltimore, generating a turnover was one key to making sure that play turned into a win. Delpit’s pick was the first takeaway of 2025.

“I mean, we’ve been doing everything else pretty well, and we’ve been holding a lot of teams to low yardage and for most part and taking the ball away,” Garrett said. “We had our hand on the football multiple times, and we came up with it when we needed to.”

The Browns will get another big test on the road playing Detroit in Week 4.