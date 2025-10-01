Myles Garrett will not practice Wednesday with ankle injury

The Browns have made a quarterback change, but they also have an injury concern with their best player.

Cleveland announced defensive end Myles Garrett will not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Garrett was on the field for 80 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to Detroit, which is in line with his usual playing time.

Potentially complicating Garrett’s status is the fact that the Browns will leave for London later on Wednesday to face the Vikings on Sunday.

In four games, Garrett has recorded 4.0 sacks, eight QB hits, and a league-leading eight tackles for loss.