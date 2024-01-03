Najee Harris did not practice Wednesday, Minkah Fitzpatrick limited

One of the Steelers’ key offensive players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but that isn’t necessarily a bad sign for his availability for Saturday’s game against the Ravens.

Running back Najee Harris (knee) was downgraded from limited on Tuesday’s report to a non-participant today. Harris, however, has missed at least one day of practice for the last few weeks and has still played every game so far this season.

Harris is on the verge of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing for the third time in his three seasons, as he’s recorded 923 yards through 16 games.

Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) was upgraded from a non-participant on Tuesday’s report to limited on Wednesday. This was Fitzpatrick’s first practice since being sidelined during the Week 15 loss to Indianapolis.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) was also upgraded from DNP to limited.

Guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) was upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (groin) and safety Trenton Thompson (neck) remained limited.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle) remained full.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Larry Ogunjobi were both limited as resting players.