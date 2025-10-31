Nakobe Dean is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 9

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is their Community MVP for Week 9 of the 2025 season.

Dean’s Kind Hearts 4 Lyfe Foundation joined with the Oral Health Impact Project to provide more than 100 elementary school students with dental cleanings, screenings and supplies at the October 21 launch of a five-school tour that will continue throughout the season. Dean also joined Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter to donate 1,000 winter coats, 600 meals, 200 haircuts, and 300 blood pressure and diabetes screenings at a different event a few days later.

“I’m honored to be named an NFLPA Community MVP. Giving back affords me the opportunity to uplift others by showing that small acts of kindness can make a big difference,” Dean said in a statement. “My mom instilled in me the priceless value of helping others, which motivates me to continuously find new ways to serve and inspire others.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Dean’s foundation and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.