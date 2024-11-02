Nathan Shepherd fined only $11,817 for dirty play on Justin Herbert

Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd got off with a relatively light fine after a dirty play against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

The NFL announced that it has fined Shepherd $11,817 for unnecessary roughness on the play in question.

Shepherd should have been suspended. While on the ground at Herbert’s feet, Sheperd grabbed Herbert’s leg and twisted. It was an ugly play that could have seriously injured Herbert and should have no place in football. And yet the NFL fined Shepherd less than it routinely fines players for celebrations that the league office dislikes.

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman, who was also flagged for a personal foul penalty for hitting Shepherd to try to knock him off Herbert’s leg, was not fined by the NFL.