Nathaniel Hackett can’t argue with Willie Gay’s assessment of Jets offense

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay said the silent part out loud when asked what he is seeing on film from Zach Wilson and the Jets offense.

“Damn, that was a hard question. I can’t lie,” Gay said with a chuckle and a pause, via video from Aaron Ladd of KSHB. “A team that want to run the ball. That wasn’t to be funny or anything, but A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt, and it turned into a team in panic mode almost. That’s what I see at least. They’ve got great running backs, so now they’re just trying to pound and ground.”

Gay told the truth: The Jets stink.

They are last in the NFL in yards per game (225), passing yards per game (133.7) and points per game (14.0). Wilson, who replaced Rodgers four plays into the season when the four-time league MVP tore his Achilles, is last in passer rating at 57.0.

Wilson, who also took hits from Joe Namath and Jets fans this week, dismissed Gay’s comments.

“That’s fine,” Wilson said. “We’re working to improve and get better. He’s a great player, but he’s obviously the competition, too, so I can see why he has those comments, but we’ll be ready as an offense.”

The truth is the truth, so Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t sugar coat it when asked about Gay’s comments.

“I mean if you take our body of work these past three games, I mean it hasn’t been pretty,” Hackett said. “I mean that’s facts. Like anybody that questions us, we have the right to prove everybody wrong, but in the end, we have to do it. The offense has to come together. They have to play downhill physical football and not get these negative yardage plays.”

The Jets are sticking with Wilson despite his and their struggles, and that means this week could get even uglier for them against the defending Super Bowl champions.