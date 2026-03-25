NBA approves vote for potential expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas

What does the NFL want? The same as anyone else.

More.

And the NBA continues to set the example that the NFL may follow. After all, the new NBA TV deals surely had a hand in the NFL trying to get its broadcast partners to pay more than what they’ve already agreed to pay for the next four seasons.

Now, the NBA has authorized a vote on potential expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas. Via Shams Charania of ESPN, the process is expected to generate bids in the range of $7 billion to $10 billion.

If a new NBA team can generate an expansion fee of $10 billion, what would a new NFL team fetch?

Again: More.

It’s coming. Whether it’s in Europe or wherever. One way to increase inventory is to expand the regular season. Another way is to add more franchises.

From 32 to 34. Or 36. Or 40.

From 17 games to 18. To 19. To 20.

That’s the end result, eventually. 40 and 20.

Because more.

Pigs get fat. Hogs don’t get slaughtered. Wild boars rule their worlds.