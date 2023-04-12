 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ndamukong Suh on playing in 2023: All options are on the table

  
Published April 12, 2023 06:17 AM
nbc_pft_sundayticket_230412
April 12, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect YouTube’s Sunday Ticket option, which has a full-season price as low as $249.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited until November before signing with the Eagles last year and the decision resulted in the third Super Bowl trip of his career.

The Eagles weren’t the only team to show interest in Suh, however. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Suh said he spoke to the 49ers about signing with them and that it was an appealing option that he ultimately passed on because he wasn’t convinced it was the right fit.

Suh told Eisen that he’s having the same conversations with himself about whether he will find the “perfect fit” for him to continue playing and whether he wants to wait as long as he did last year to come to a conclusion.
“I don’t know yet. It’s gotta be, honestly, the right situation. . . . I’ll say this, all options are on the table,” Suh said.

Suh had 10 tackles and a sack in eight regular season games for the Eagles and added two tackles in the postseason.