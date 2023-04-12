Ndamukong Suh on playing in 2023: All options are on the table

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited until November before signing with the Eagles last year and the decision resulted in the third Super Bowl trip of his career.

The Eagles weren’t the only team to show interest in Suh, however. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Suh said he spoke to the 49ers about signing with them and that it was an appealing option that he ultimately passed on because he wasn’t convinced it was the right fit.

Suh told Eisen that he’s having the same conversations with himself about whether he will find the “perfect fit” for him to continue playing and whether he wants to wait as long as he did last year to come to a conclusion.

“I don’t know yet. It’s gotta be, honestly, the right situation. . . . I’ll say this, all options are on the table,” Suh said.

Suh had 10 tackles and a sack in eight regular season games for the Eagles and added two tackles in the postseason.