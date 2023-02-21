Nearly 30 years later, the franchise tag persists

The two-week window for applying the franchise tag has opened. The tag has been around a lot longer than two weeks.

It’s been nearly three decades since the two-word term entered the NFL lexicon. A PFT Live viewer from the UK asked for an explanation of where it comes from and how it works, so I opened today’s #PFTPM with an explanation that hopefully doesn’t ramble too much.

The video is attached. The tag traces all the way back to the 1987 player strike. Even though many regard that work stoppage as a failure, it laid the foundation for true free agency, with one major exception.

The franchise tag.

Check out the video to learn more about it.