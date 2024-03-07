Netflix expands live sports footprint with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

To maintain its massive amounts of broadcast money, the NFL needs to have more interested partners than packages. Netflix could be inching that way, as it expands its footprint in live sports.

On July 20, Netflix will exclusively televise a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The fight will happen at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

It becomes the biggest effort yet by Netflix to present competitive sports in a live broadcast. And that’s the kind of expertise Netflix will need to develop, if it hopes to eventually add NFL games to its portfolio.

Last year, Netflix presented the popular Quarterback series. It will be the home of the upcoming Jerry Jones docu-series. At some point, having games becomes the next logical step.

For now, Neflix will present a life boxing match. One that should draw plenty of interest, given Tyson’s status in the pantheon of boxing greats.