Netflix still working to find announcers and production partner for Christmas NFL games

  
Published June 13, 2024 05:12 PM

Netflix will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas, but no one knows who will be announcing and producing those games.

The streaming giant has been in talks with the league’s existing broadcast partners to find someone to produce the games, according to CNBC.

But it’s unclear which network will want to partner with Netflix. ESPN has reportedly already been ruled out because its football production people are already stretched thin with college games at that time of year. The other networks may not want to help Netflix because they view its entree into the live sports business as competition, according to the report.

It also remains unclear who the announcers will be for the two Netflix games. When the Netflix partnership was first announced, NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North said the league expects the Netflix broadcasts to look and sound like NFL games that fans are used to, with existing NFL talent likely in the booth. But the names of those broadcasters are not yet known.