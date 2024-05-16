 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No decision yet on announcers for Netflix games

  
Published May 16, 2024 11:46 AM

For the first time this season, Netflix will show NFL games. Which means Netflix needs to find some NFL announcers.

So far, it hasn’t. NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North said on the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast that he’s confident Netflix will produce the games in a manner consistent with what NFL fans have come to expect, but the specifics of who will call the name have not yet been decided.

“The honest answer is, TBD,” North said when asked who will announce the two Christmas games. “When we get to December 25, it’s going to look and sound like an NFL football game. They’re probably going to end up working with existing NFL crews, existing NFL talent.”

North said Netflix might make a deal with one of the existing broadcast partners to produce the broadcast and provide its announcers, or Netflix could hire its own announcers. Ultimately, Netflix might tweak certain things about the broadcast but isn’t going to reinvent the wheel.

“I think you’ll see something maybe a little outside the box,” North said. “But it’s going to look and sound like NFL football on TV.”