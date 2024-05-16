No decision yet on announcers for Netflix games

For the first time this season, Netflix will show NFL games. Which means Netflix needs to find some NFL announcers.

So far, it hasn’t. NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North said on the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast that he’s confident Netflix will produce the games in a manner consistent with what NFL fans have come to expect, but the specifics of who will call the name have not yet been decided.

“The honest answer is, TBD,” North said when asked who will announce the two Christmas games. “When we get to December 25, it’s going to look and sound like an NFL football game. They’re probably going to end up working with existing NFL crews, existing NFL talent.”

North said Netflix might make a deal with one of the existing broadcast partners to produce the broadcast and provide its announcers, or Netflix could hire its own announcers. Ultimately, Netflix might tweak certain things about the broadcast but isn’t going to reinvent the wheel.

“I think you’ll see something maybe a little outside the box,” North said. “But it’s going to look and sound like NFL football on TV.”