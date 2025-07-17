New NFLPA skirmish emerges over 2011 lawsuit involving Lloyd Howell

The clouds continue to gather for the NFL Players Association and executive director Lloyd Howell.

On the same day that the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out explored new issues and angles regarding the union’s decision to hide the partial win in the collusion grievance — and regarding Howell’s blatant, cartoonish conflict of interest — Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com report that an issue has emerged within the NFLPA regarding whether and to what extent the player representatives who voted on Howell knew about a 2011 civil lawsuit involving him.

Howell, who was working at the time for Booz Allen Hamilton, was accused of gender discrimination and retaliation. In the action, former Booz Allen partner Margo Fitzpatrick alleged that Howell told her the finance industry was “‘a good ole boys club’ in which only men could succeed,” and that he excluded her from client meetings. She also claimed that he asked whether two other female colleagues had belonged to sororities in college, because they caused “drama.”

Fitzpatrick alleged that, after complaining internally about Howell’s conduct, she was denied a promotion and then terminated.

The lawsuit was settled in 2015.

As it relates to Howell’s current job, there’s a dispute regarding whether it was disclosed to those who voted on Howell as the new executive director. One unnamed player said this to ESPN: “I felt really good about the process leading up to it. Now that all this stuff is coming out, I am like -- wait a second, what happened there?”

Another player rep told an unnamed confidant, “To find this out after we elected Lloyd is concerning; it feels like it was quashed.”

In response, two unnamed executive committee members were interviewed by ESPN. They insisted the information was shared with the player reps, and that Howell was “grilled” about the lawsuit in a meeting with the reps present.

That said, the two executive committee members, per ESPN, “at times said they could not recall details about what was asked of Howell and how he responded to questions and, at other times, said they did not want to divulge details of what was said.”

One of the executive committee members complained about player reps talking to the media.

“It’s frustrating when this happens, people going to reporters,” the executive committee member said. “Don’t be talking about our business to a freaking reporter. That doesn’t build trust in our group.”

And that brings us back to the top-secret process that resulted in Howell being hired. Someone (possibly, if not presumably, JC Tretter) convinced the executive committee to avoid any and all transparency. To view reporters as inconvenient at best, enemies at worst.

They’re doing it now, blaming people like me for creating discord by (God forbid) arguing that Howell should not be permitted to serve as executive director of the NFLPA and work as a part-time consultant for a private-equity fund that is in bed with Big Shield.

Regardless of whether the 2011 lawsuit was or wasn’t disclosed during the secret, rushed selection process, the fact that two player reps are talking about it underscores the doubts they now have.

Whether it’s the OneTeam Partners probe or the hidden collusion ruling or the ridiculous conflict of interest or anything and everything else that the player reps are now discussing, it seems as if some of them have buyer’s remorse.

They also have a procedure for addressing such concerns. And, of course, any effort to do so will likely be met with an effort to shame them into falling in line and showing loyalty to Howell.

Despite the various lingering questions as to whether Howell has shown sufficient loyalty to them.