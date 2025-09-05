New Nielsen measurement system will delay Cowboys-Eagles numbers until early next week

On the afternoon following the Thursday night opener, the viewership figures usually emerge. This year, that’s not happening.

As explained by Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com, the Nielsen numbers for the Cowboys-Eagles game televised by NBC and Peacock won’t be released until early next week.

The delay is, per Fisher, “largely due” to the time required to process the new “Big Data + Panel” calculations.

Although the Nielsen advances will boost audience sizes, the NFL has expressed concern regarding the accuracy of the numbers.

The league’s position that the Nielsen numbers undercount the audience by “millions” comes at a time when it may be thinking about going back to the table with its broadcast partners, in advance of the widely-anticipated early cancellation of the current TV deals. The league can pull the plug on contracts that run through 2033 after the 2029 season.

And, obviously, the bigger the Nielsen numbers, the bigger the next wave of broadcast-rights fees.

A one-hour lightning delay could result in lower-than-expected average-audience numbers for the game. Fisher notes that last year’s Cowboys-Steelers Sunday night game, the kickoff of which was delayed by 90 minutes, generated unexpectedly lower audience figures in light of the otherwise marquee matchup.