New York Post posts photos of Mike Vrabel in Salt Lake City on Saturday

In the aftermath of the April 7 publication by the New York Post of photos featuring Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona, Vrabel has become the subject of a search for any existing images. And for the discovery of any new ones.

The Post has obtained photographs of Vrabel in the Salt Lake City airport. Per the report, the photos were taken on Saturday. He was alone at the time, shopping in one of the stores in the terminal.

Saturday, of course, was the third day of the draft. Vrabel announced last week that he’d be absent from the draft room for “counseling, starting this weekend.” On Saturday, ESPN reported that he’d be in “constant contact” with the Patriots during the third day of the draft, before retracting it.

As of early 2025, Vrabel owned a home in Park City, Utah.

We’ll defer any speculation or guesswork to others. The facts are the facts, if the facts as reported by the Post are accurate. The biggest takeaway is that Vrabel — who is very hard to miss — will now have eyes (and cameras) on him wherever he goes. Until the current situation dissolves to background noise, if then.