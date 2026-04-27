 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New York Post posts photos of Mike Vrabel in Salt Lake City on Saturday

  
Published April 27, 2026 07:48 PM

In the aftermath of the April 7 publication by the New York Post of photos featuring Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona, Vrabel has become the subject of a search for any existing images. And for the discovery of any new ones.

The Post has obtained photographs of Vrabel in the Salt Lake City airport. Per the report, the photos were taken on Saturday. He was alone at the time, shopping in one of the stores in the terminal.

Saturday, of course, was the third day of the draft. Vrabel announced last week that he’d be absent from the draft room for “counseling, starting this weekend.” On Saturday, ESPN reported that he’d be in “constant contact” with the Patriots during the third day of the draft, before retracting it.

As of early 2025, Vrabel owned a home in Park City, Utah.

We’ll defer any speculation or guesswork to others. The facts are the facts, if the facts as reported by the Post are accurate. The biggest takeaway is that Vrabel — who is very hard to miss — will now have eyes (and cameras) on him wherever he goes. Until the current situation dissolves to background noise, if then.