Next book in Father of Mine series arrives soon

Father of Mine landed in April 2023. The sequel, Son of Mine, debuted in September 2024. I had no intention to write another one.

Which of course means I’m currently writing another one.

Father of Mine was inspired by my dad’s work as a bookie, and his connection to the crew that ran our fairly small town in the 1970s and most of the 1980s. On his most recent birthday, which came just two weeks after the release of Son of Mine, I opened a file and started hunting and pecking.

Fast forward nearly six months, and I’m four chapters away from landing the plane. I think I know how it’s going to end, but stories tend to reveal themselves while they’re being written.

Once the first draft is done, I’ll need to revise and edit and edit and revise. The goal is to get it finished ASAFP. The sooner I do, the sooner I’ll be sitting here one night, minding my own business, when the fourth book in the series begins revealing itself, one word at a time.

Meanwhile, for those who have been asking for an audio version of Father of Mine and Son of Mine, wheels are in motion. Offers are being evaluated. Possibilities are being considered, including whether I will or won’t be the one who narrates the books. (I absolutely want to do it, and I absolutely don’t want to do it.)

On that, stay tuned. For anyone who has read this much of this blurb, here’s where I offer a free, signed copy of Father of Mine or Son of Mine (winner’s choice). Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “3/16/25 Book Giveaway.” I’ll send the winner’s copy later this week.

Both books remain available on Amazon. At a time when everything is getting more and more expensive, I’m holding the line at 99 cents for each ebook. I don’t care about the money. (I know, when I say I don’t care about the money it means I do. I don’t. I do. I don’t.)

I really don’t. The goal is to encourage folks to work reading a not-shitty book into our shared ADHD existence. The chapters are short. The book moves quickly. And if you buy it and you read it and you conclude it sucks (and if you can persuade me that you actually read it), I’ll send you one dollar. Or maybe 99 pennies.