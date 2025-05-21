NFC East will be featured on in-season Hard Knocks in 2025

Get ready to hear plenty from the NFC East late in 2025.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday that the NFC East will be featured on this year’s edition of in-season Hard Knocks.

The Colts, Cardinals, and Dolphins were previous singular teams featured on the in-season version of Hard Knocks. Last year, the AFC North was the first division featured with the Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, and Browns.

For 2025, the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, and reigning Super Bowl Champion Eagles will have cameras in and around their respective facilities to find compelling storylines for the show that will be televised on HBO and streamed on HBO Max starting in December.