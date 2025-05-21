 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
NFC East will be featured on in-season Hard Knocks in 2025

  
Published May 21, 2025 01:40 PM

Get ready to hear plenty from the NFC East late in 2025.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday that the NFC East will be featured on this year’s edition of in-season Hard Knocks.

The Colts, Cardinals, and Dolphins were previous singular teams featured on the in-season version of Hard Knocks. Last year, the AFC North was the first division featured with the Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, and Browns.

For 2025, the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, and reigning Super Bowl Champion Eagles will have cameras in and around their respective facilities to find compelling storylines for the show that will be televised on HBO and streamed on HBO Max starting in December.