NFL 2023 Week 18 early inactives: Alvin Kamara out for Saints

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Saints need a win and help from the Panthers to advance to the playoffs as NFC South champs, but their attempt to take care of their own business will be hampered by the absence of a key offensive player.

Running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for Sunday’s home game against the Falcons. Kamara sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and he was listed as questionable to play this weekend. Jamaal Williams will be the lead back for New Orleans.

While they won’t have Kamara, the Saints will have tight end Juwan Johnson. He’s dealing with a chest injury, but he is active against Atlanta.

Jets at Patriots

Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Allen Lazard, OL Austin Deculus, DE Carl Lawson, CB Bryce Hall, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, K Austin Seibert

Patriots: T Trent Brown QB Mac Jones, WR Tyquan Thornton, S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB JaMycal Hasty, TE La’Michael Pettway, DL Sam Roberts

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers: QB John Wolford, WR Rakim Jarrett, LB K.J. Britt, LB Markees Watts, T Brandon Walton

Panthers: K Eddy Pineiro, CB Shaquill Griffin, T Ricky Lee, G Cade Mays, G Ilm Manning, WR Mike Strachan, LB Marquis Haynes

Browns at Bengals

Browns: CB Greg Newsome II, S Juan Thornhill, WR Amari Cooper, WR Marquise Goodwin, K Dustin Hopkins, CB Mike Ford Jr., DE Myles Garrett

Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, CB Chidobe Awuzie, RB Chris Evans, OL Trey Hill, OL D’Ante Smith, TE Irv Smith, DT Travis Bell

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: QB Taylor Heinicke, C Drew Dalman, CB Natrone Brooks, DE Zach Harrison, S DeMarco Hellams, DT Tommy Togiai

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, QB Jake Haener, WR Keith Kirkwood, LB Monty Rice, DE Kyle Phillips, S Lonnie Johnson, OL Landon Young

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: T Brian O’Neill, G Ed Ingram, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Mekhi Blackmon, S Theo Jackson, DT Jaquelin Roy, QB Jaren Hall

Lions: WR Jameson Williams, TE Brock Wright, DL John Cominsky, LB Charles Harris, CB Steven Gilmore, DT Brodric Martin, QB Hendon Hooker

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: WR Christian Kirk, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Angelo Blackson, QB Matt Barkley

Titans: QB Will Levis, CB Anthony Kendall, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Daniel Brunskill, DE TK McLendon, OL Jaelyn Duncan