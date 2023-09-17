NFL 2023 Week 2 inactives: Travis Kelce, Chris Jones officially back for Chiefs

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Chiefs were missing a big piece of their offense in their opening game against the Lions, but they will have tight end Travis Kelce back in action as they try to even their record at 1-1 in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kelce was listed as questionable on Friday because of the knee injury that sidelined him in Week One. All signs pointed to Kelce playing, however, and his status became official when the Chiefs handed in their list of inactive players 90 minutes.

The same is true of defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones sat out against Detroit while pushing for the new contract he got this week. Jones practiced with the team all week and he has the green light to resume his role as a disruptor on their defensive line.

Chiefs at Jaguars

Chiefs: RB La’Mical Perine, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, T Lucas Niang, DT Neil Farrell, DT Keondre Coburn

Jaguars: S Antonio Johnson, WR Parker Washington, WR Elijah Cooks, RB JaMycal Hasty

Raiders at Bills

Raiders: DE Chandler Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Aidan O"Connell, S Chris Smith II, LB Amari Burney, DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Bills: S Damar Hamlin, CB Kaiir Elam, DL Kingsley Jonathan, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Alec Anderson

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: CB Marlon Humphrey, T Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, S Marcus Williams, QB Tyler Huntley, TE Charlie Kolar, CB Arthur Maulet,

Bengals: RB Chris Evans, CB DJ Ivey, DE Joseph Ossai, C Trey Hill, T Jackson Carman

Chargers at Titans

Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Chris Rumph, LB Daiyan Henley, OL Brenden Jaimes, DL Christopher Hinton, S A.J. Finley

Titans: S Amani Hooker, CB Kristian Fulton, G Peter Skoronski, WR Colton Dowell, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson, QB Will Levis

Packers at Falcons

Packers: T David Bakhtiari, RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, S Anthony Johnson, S Zayne Anderson, LB Brenton Cox, T Caleb Jones

Falcons: QB Logan Woodside, LB Troy Andersen, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, DL Joe Gaziano, CB Jeff Okudah

Seahawks at Lions

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, T Charles Cross, DE Mike Morris, LB Devin Bush, LB Boye Mafe, T McClendon Curtis, G Ben Brown

Lions: T Taylor Decker, DL Isaiah Buggs, DL Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Steven Gilmore

Colts at Texans

Colts: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Julius Brents, QB Sam Ehlinger, G Arlington Hambright, T Ryan Hayes, DE Isaiah Land, TE Drew Ogletree

Texans: S Jalen Pitre, S Jimmie Ward, T Laremy Tunsil, QB Case Keenum, RB Mike Boone, CB Alex Austin, LB Neville Hewitt

Bears at Buccaneers

Bears: CB Josh Blackwell, WR Equaniemous St. Brown, G Nate Davis, RB D’Onta Foreman, QB Tyson Bagent, DL Khalid Kareem

Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, DT Calijah Kancey, LB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, T Brandon Walton, LB Markees Watts