NFL 2025 Week 5 early inactives: Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley out for the Ravens

The Ravens ruled six players out on Friday, so they knew they’d be shorthanded for Sunday’s game against the Texans but there was a question about how many other players would be unavailable due to injuries.

Four players were listed as questionable, including safety Kyle Hamilton and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both of them are on the inactive list, so the Ravens are very thin on stars as they join quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the sideline.

Texans at Ravens

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, QB Graham Mertz, CB Zion Childress, LB Christian Harris, OL Jarrett Kingston, OL Trent Brown

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, S Kyle Hamilton, LB Roquan Smith, T Ronnie Stanley, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Chidobe Awuzie, FB Patrick Ricard

Giants at Saints

Giants: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., OL Evan Neal, DL Elijah Garcia, QB Jameis Winston

Saints: RB Devin Neal, CB Isaac Yiadom, OL Cesar Ruiz, T Xavier Truss, DT Khristian Boyd, DE Chase Young

Cowboys at Jets

Cowboys: WR KaVontae Turpin, RB Miles Sanders, OL Tyler Booker, OL Tyler Guyton, WR CeeDee Lamb, DT Jay Toia, DE Marshawn Kneeland

Jets: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, CB Michael Carter II, RB Kene Nwangwu, OL Esa Pole, TE Stone Smartt, TE Jelani Woods, DT Leonard Taylor

Broncos at Eagles

Broncos: DE Sai’vion Jones, LB Que Robinson, OL Frank Crum QB Sam Ehlinger, RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Eagles: QB Sam Howell, CB Mac McWilliams, OL Drew Kendall, WR Xavier Gipson

Raiders at Colts

Raiders: TE Brock Bowers, LB Germaine Pratt, G Caleb Rogers, TE Michael Mayer, DT Leki Fotu, CB Eric Stokes

Colts: WR Alec Pierce, QB Riley Leonard, CB Kenny Moore, RB Tyler Goodson, LB Buddy Johnson, T Luke Tenuta, DT Eric Johnson

Dolphins at Panthers

Dolphins: CB Storm Duck, QB Quinn Ewers, DT Zeek Biggers, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Cedrick Wilson

Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, CB Chau Smith-Wade, RB Chuba Hubbard, LB Claudin Cherelus, DT Jaden Crumedy, DT Tershawn Wharton

