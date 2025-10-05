NFL 2025 Week 5 early inactives: Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley out for the Ravens
The Ravens ruled six players out on Friday, so they knew they’d be shorthanded for Sunday’s game against the Texans but there was a question about how many other players would be unavailable due to injuries.
Four players were listed as questionable, including safety Kyle Hamilton and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both of them are on the inactive list, so the Ravens are very thin on stars as they join quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the sideline.
Cooper Rush will get the start at quarterback and several other backups will have to shine if the Ravens are going to avoid a 1-4 start.
Texans at Ravens
Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, QB Graham Mertz, CB Zion Childress, LB Christian Harris, OL Jarrett Kingston, OL Trent Brown
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, S Kyle Hamilton, LB Roquan Smith, T Ronnie Stanley, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Chidobe Awuzie, FB Patrick Ricard
Giants at Saints
Giants: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., OL Evan Neal, DL Elijah Garcia, QB Jameis Winston
Saints: RB Devin Neal, CB Isaac Yiadom, OL Cesar Ruiz, T Xavier Truss, DT Khristian Boyd, DE Chase Young
Cowboys at Jets
Cowboys: WR KaVontae Turpin, RB Miles Sanders, OL Tyler Booker, OL Tyler Guyton, WR CeeDee Lamb, DT Jay Toia, DE Marshawn Kneeland
Jets: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, CB Michael Carter II, RB Kene Nwangwu, OL Esa Pole, TE Stone Smartt, TE Jelani Woods, DT Leonard Taylor
Broncos at Eagles
Broncos: DE Sai’vion Jones, LB Que Robinson, OL Frank Crum QB Sam Ehlinger, RB Jaleel McLaughlin
Eagles: QB Sam Howell, CB Mac McWilliams, OL Drew Kendall, WR Xavier Gipson
Raiders at Colts
Raiders: TE Brock Bowers, LB Germaine Pratt, G Caleb Rogers, TE Michael Mayer, DT Leki Fotu, CB Eric Stokes
Colts: WR Alec Pierce, QB Riley Leonard, CB Kenny Moore, RB Tyler Goodson, LB Buddy Johnson, T Luke Tenuta, DT Eric Johnson
Dolphins at Panthers
Dolphins: CB Storm Duck, QB Quinn Ewers, DT Zeek Biggers, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Cedrick Wilson
Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, CB Chau Smith-Wade, RB Chuba Hubbard, LB Claudin Cherelus, DT Jaden Crumedy, DT Tershawn Wharton