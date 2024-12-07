 Skip navigation
NFL announces only one fine for Jaguars-Texans melee: Evan Engram $11,255

  
Published December 7, 2024 05:26 PM

It was no surprise when Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined for his hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It is a surprise that in the melee that followed, only one other player faced any league discipline.

The NFL announced today that it has fined Jaguars tight end Evan Engram $11,255 for unnecessary roughness. Engram decked Al-Shaair after Al-Shaair hit Lawrence.

But the lack of fines for anyone else is shocking. A huge melee broke out with players on both teams pushing and shoving, and Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones was ejected for throwing a punch. Yet no one except Engram was fined.

Al-Shaair got a three-game suspension for the hit, a significant punishment for a significant foul. The lack of significant punishments for the rest of the players involved in the fight after the play is a confusing decision by the league’s disciplinary department.