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NFL approves all three bylaw change proposals for 2026

  
Published March 31, 2026 02:45 PM

The NFL has approved all three bylaw changes that were proposed at the annual league meeting on Tuesday.

The first approved bylaw permits the league office to adjust the procedures and related dates and deadlines for reducing the roster to 53 players in order to accommodate an international game scheduled for Week 1.

The second bylaw establishes Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend as business days, providing teams with personnel notices during the first weekend after rosters are reduced to 53 players.

The third bylaw permits players on the physically unable to perform list to begin a 21-day practice period after the team’s second game of the regular season.

All three bylaws were proposed by the Competition Committee.