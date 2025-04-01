NFL approves expansion of replay assist

The NFL’s replay assist system will cover more plays during the 2025 season.

League owners approved a proposal to expand the use of replay assist in a vote at the league meetings in Palm Beach on Tuesday. The proposal called for adding fouls for hits on a defenseless player, grabbing the facemask, performing a horse-collar tackle, tripping, and running into or roughing the kicker to be covered by the process.

Replay assist will now be able to be used to pick up flags thrown for those infractions as long as there is clear evidence on video that on-field officials erred by calling the penalties.

The change does not allow for flags to be thrown, so similarly clear evidence of an uncalled facemask or horse-collar tackle will not result in a penalty.