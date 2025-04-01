 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL approves expansion of replay assist

  
Published April 1, 2025 09:44 AM

The NFL’s replay assist system will cover more plays during the 2025 season.

League owners approved a proposal to expand the use of replay assist in a vote at the league meetings in Palm Beach on Tuesday. The proposal called for adding fouls for hits on a defenseless player, grabbing the facemask, performing a horse-collar tackle, tripping, and running into or roughing the kicker to be covered by the process.

Replay assist will now be able to be used to pick up flags thrown for those infractions as long as there is clear evidence on video that on-field officials erred by calling the penalties.

The change does not allow for flags to be thrown, so similarly clear evidence of an uncalled facemask or horse-collar tackle will not result in a penalty.